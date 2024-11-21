Major Chill Factor Today & Tomorrow (11.21.24)

Breezy, Sunny, & Cold

Forecast:Today: Sunny |High:49 (Wind Chill 30s/low 40s)| W 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 35| W 10-15

In-Depth:

A cold front has settled in, and today and tomorrow, temperatures will have a hard time breaking 50 degrees. However, the real story is the gusty winds, which will make it feel more like the 30s and low 40s throughout the day.

This cold snap brings a chance of snow flurries, especially along the Cumberland Plateau, where some areas may see a few snowflakes tonight into Friday morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend, be prepared for frosty and freezing conditions Saturday and Sunday mornings. Fortunately, a warmup is on the way for the afternoon, offering a brief reprieve from the chilly start.