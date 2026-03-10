Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

March 10, 2026: Warm Today, Storms Tomorrow, Cooler Air Ahead

Warm Today, Severe Storm Risk Wednesday

Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 80 | SW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | Low: 65 | SSW 5-15

In Depth:
Roads are a little damp to start the day... However, drier conditions are headed our way. Today will be breezy and warm, with highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tomorrow afternoon, a cold front will move into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. This will bring our highest chance for storms this week, prompting a STORM 5 WEATHER ALERT.

A few storms could become severe, with the main concern being strong winds. However, a quick spin-up tornado can't be ruled out.

The front brings cooler air for Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s. Another cold front will move through this weekend, dropping Monday's lows into the 30s.

