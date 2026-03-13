March 13, 2026: Warm Weekend Before Possible Severe Storms

Warmer Days Ahead

Tomorrow: Above Avg. Temps, Few Clouds | High: 68 | SSW 15 G 25+

Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 43 | Light

In Depth:

Let the sun shine and the temperatures warm! Afternoon highs today will top out in the upper 60s with a breezy southerly wind.

Tomorrow will remind you that spring is right around the corner, with highs reaching the low 70s.

Sunday will be very windy. To start, winds will be out of the south, warming highs into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight, a cold front will move across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Some storms could be strong to severe.

The main concern continues to be damaging wind gusts, with the highest concern in the northwest. That is why the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5), meaning we will be watching for the potential for numerous severe storms. The rest of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky are under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5), meaning we will be watching for the potential for scattered severe storms.

As of right now, the timing looks to be overnight into Monday morning. But please do not get attached to the exact timing, as we are several days away. The atmosphere is fluid and will have the opportunity to speed up or slow down.

This cold front is so sharp we could even see a few flakes flying, followed by a hard freeze Tuesday morning!