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March 17, 2026: Chilly Now, 80s by the Weekend

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Cold But Sunny St. Patrick's Day

Forecast:
Today(St. Patrick's Day): Mostly Sunny |High: 41|NW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy |Low: 29|NW 10-15

In Depth:
Today, we are waking up with a few flakes flying. thankfully the impact will be low. However. it stays cold. as afternoon temperatures only warm to near 40 degrees for our St. Patrick's Day. Luckily, we are expecting ample sunshine and slightly lighter winds.

Tomorrow, we have another cold start with temperatures starting out in the upper 20s. A few flurries are possible in the morning, transitioning to a few rain drops before sunshine arrives for the afternoon. Temperatures warm back into the 50s Wednesday and continue to warm from there with highs in the 80s this weekend!

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