March 19, 2026: Warm Trend Holds Strong Through the Weekend

Warmer Temps in Time for the Start of Spring

Forecast:

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 73| S 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 48|Light

In Depth:

Are you ready to warm up? This spring-like trend isn’t just boosting afternoon highs... it’s also lifting morning lows. Yes, we’re expecting to stay above freezing for the next five days!

Rain chances remain very limited in the extended forecast. There’s a slight chance for showers east of I-65 Saturday night, and again Sunday night as a cold front moves through. Before you pull out your Michelin man coat, we’re not expecting a sharp drop in temperatures. Values may fall by around 20 degrees, but that still keeps us well above average.