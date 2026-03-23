March 23, 2026: Breezy today, up and down temps again this week

Breezy Today, More Up and Down Temperatures This Week

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy then Clouds Decrease, Breezy|High: 63| N 10-15,

Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy |Low: 43| NE 5-10, Gusts to 25 mph

Early Evening

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 68 | E 5-10

In Depth:

After record warmth both weekend days, it'll be cooler today thanks

to a cold front that moved across the region this morning. Afternoon

highs will be in the 60s which will be about 25 degrees cooler than

Sunday's high of 88°. We'll see another week with up and down temperatures.