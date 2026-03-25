March 25, 2026: Warming up today & tomorrow, falling temperatures with showers Friday

Mild Today, Record Warmth Possible Tomorrow, Showers Arrive Friday

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 75 | S 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 61|S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Breezy |High: 86|S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

We have another ride on the weather roller coaster! Highs will hit the mid to upper 70s today and 80s tomorrow. By Friday, temps will start to fall as showers arrive with a cold front. Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning.

We could see record warmth tomorrow.