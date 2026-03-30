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March 30, 2026: Mild & breezy today, daily rain chances starting Wednesday into the Easter weekend

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Monday, March 30, 2026
Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Monday, March 30, 2026
Posted
and last updated

Mild Week Ahead, Rain Chances go up Wednesday

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Breezy, Slight Shower Chance East |High: 79|
S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 62| S-10, Gusts: 20 mph
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy |High: 83| S 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

In Depth:
The week will start mild and breezy. While most areas will be dry today, a disturbance will move to our north, but it may be close enough to
squeeze out a few light showers along the Plateau.
We'll start to see daily rain chances starting Wednesday into the
Easter weekend.
Daytime highs for most of the week will run above normal.

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