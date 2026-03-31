March 31, 2026: Warm, Breezy Now, Unsettled Pattern Ahead

Breezy & Warm

Forecast:

Tuesday: Sun & Clouds, Breezy | High: 84 | SSW 10-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 6 | S 10-15

In Depth:

Get ready for another warm, breezy day ahead. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s, with southerly winds gusting 25–30 mph.

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, a more unsettled pattern moves in. We expect very isolated showers and storms Wednesday.

Slight rain chances continue into Thursday and Good Friday.

The best chance for widespread rain / storms arrives late Saturday into Easter morning. This system is tied to a cold front, and right now the severe threat remains low.

A more seasonal day is in store Monday.

The timing isn’t ideal for outdoor holiday plans, but the rain is much needed. It will help ease drought conditions and bring relief to the high pollen levels across the area.