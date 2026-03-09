Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
March 9, 2026: Storm Chances Today, Stronger System Wednesday

Unsettled Pattern on the Way

Forecast:
Tomorrow: Sct. Showers, Low Severe Risk SW | High: 76 | SSW 5-10
Tonight: Scattered Showers | Low: 64 | SSW 5-10

In Depth:
Talk about a foggy start... Some locations are as dense as peanut butter! Due to the widespread fog, we have a Dense Fog Advisory for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky until 10 AM.

A warm front is lifting northward, allowing temperatures to soar back into the mid-70s.

A disturbance will move in from our southwest, prompting some showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is low, but not zero. Locations in Wayne, Lawrence, and Giles counties have a slightly higher chance for strong storms. Main concerns include damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Tuesday, we get a small break from our storm chances, with mostly dry conditions, breezy winds, and a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Another strong system will push a cold front into the region on Wednesday. It brings our highest chance for storms this week, prompting a STORM 5 WEATHER ALERT. A few storms could become severe, with the main concern being strong winds.

The front brings cooler air for Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s.

