May 16, 2026: Feeling like summer this weekend

Early Taste of Summer this Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Storm Chc. in Southern Kentucky | High: 86 | S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 65 | S 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Hot | High: 90 | S 5-15

In-Depth:

Summer-like temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend as the first 90 degree day of 2026 is forecasted. Highs Saturday will top out in the mid 80s. But, Sunday we will see highs climb into the lower 90s! Above average temperatures are forecasted for the first half of next week before cooler air returns behind a mid-week cold front.

WTVF

Speaking of rain chances - we have a few slight chances over the next couple of days. Today Southern Kentucky has a slight chance of seeing a few thunderstorms. But, the real chance for widespread rain moves in Wednesday.

WTVF

Back to today, temperatures will climb into the mid 80s. If you have plans to head to the Sounds game this evening it will be mild under a mostly cloudy sky.