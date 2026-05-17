May 17, 2026: First 90° day of 2026 forecasted

First 90° of the Year Today

Forecast:

Today: Lots of Sunshine & Hot | High: 90° | S 5-15

Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 68° | S 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Hot | High: 92° | S 5-15

In-Depth:

Sunday is a great day to find a pool, splash pad, or enjoy one of the lakes across the Mid-South as we are forecasted our first 90° of 2026! BUT, if you do make plans to spend the days outdoors please make sure you drink lots of water to stay hydrated, and wear sunscreen. If you don't wear sunscreen you can expect to get a sunburn fairly fast!

WTVF

Turning our forecast to much needed rain - a cold front will approach late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing chances for beneficial rainfall to the area. The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked parts of the coverage area for strong to severe storms late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Should any storms turn strong to severe our main threats would be strong wind. While we have not called for a Storm 5 Alert yet, stay tuned to the forecast. As we continue to analyze data it is possible we will meet the criteria for a Storm 5 Alert.