Sunny Skies Today, Few Spotty Showers Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 80|W 5-15, Gust: 20 mph

Tonight: Clear then Becoming Pt. Cloudy |Low: 57| W 5-10

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower Ch. |High: 74| W 5-15

In Depth:

Sunshine will greet us today after a rough weather day. Highs this

afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s. Some spots will flirt with

80 degrees.