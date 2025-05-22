May 22, 2025: Sunshine Returns By Afternoon

Today & Tomorrow Sunny & 70s

Forecast:

Today: Clouds Decrease |High: 77| NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 57| Light

In Depth:

A weak boundary moved through overnight, bringing light showers along the Alabama and Tennessee state line. Rain and clouds will clear out, leading to a bright afternoon with highs in the low / mid 70s.

Overnight, mostly clear skies and light winds will lead to a chilly start to Friday, with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine will return, but highs will remain below average.

Rain chances return Saturday afternoon, mainly south of I-40.

Sunday and Memorial Day will bring the potential for scattered showers, prompting a splash alert.