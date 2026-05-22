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May 22, 2026: More rain today, few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

More rain today! The front that moved to the south of us earlier in the week will lift northward today as a warm front. That could also bring a few strong to severe storms, mainly between noon-8pm.
Nikki-Dee morning weather: Friday, May 22, 2026
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More Rain & Storms Today, Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, Few Storms Could be Strong
to Severe, Mainly Between 12p-8p |High: 79| S 5-10, Gust: 25 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Chance |Low: 67| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy Start then Sun/Clouds Mix, 30% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 81| 67

In Depth:
More rain is in our forecast today along with a chance for thunderstorms. As a warm front lifts across the area later today, a storm or two could be strong possibly severe. Damaging winds & locally heavy downpours are the primary threats. There is a low chance for a brief tornado.

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