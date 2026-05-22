May 22, 2026: More rain today, few strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

More Rain & Storms Today, Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, Few Storms Could be Strong
to Severe, Mainly Between 12p-8p |High: 79| S 5-10, Gust: 25 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Chance |Low: 67| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy Start then Sun/Clouds Mix, 30% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 81| 67
In Depth:
More rain is in our forecast today along with a chance for thunderstorms. As a warm front lifts across the area later today, a storm or two could be strong possibly severe. Damaging winds & locally heavy downpours are the primary threats. There is a low chance for a brief tornado.