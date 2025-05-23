Watch Now
May 23, 2025: Sunny today, rain & storm chances for Memorial Day weekend

Nikki-Dee early-morning weather: Friday, May 23, 2025
Sunny Today, Rain & Thunderstorm Chances for the Memorial Day Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 75| N-5
Tonight: Increasing Clouds, 20% Shower Ch. Late |Low: 52| NE-5
Saturday: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers, Isolated Storm Ch. |High: 74|
E-5
Memorial Day: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers, Few Storms |High: 78|
E 5-10

In Depth:
We'll see beautiful weather across the Mid-South today with lots of
sunshine, but highs will be below our normal high of 82 degrees.

Rain chance will increase for the Memorial Day weekend. Keep that in
mind if you're traveling Saturday. The rain chances are higher to the
south and west with more sunshine for locations in East TN and
Eastern Kentucky.

Here's the weekend outlook. Saturday the rain chances is higher south of
Nashville with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible. Area showers
and storms are possible Sunday and Memorial Day. At the moment,
the storms look like they'll remain below severe limits, but a strong storm
or two is possible, especially in our southwestern areas.

