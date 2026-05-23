May 23, 2026: Rain could put a damper on outdoor plans this Memorial Day Weekend

Rain & Storms Continue Through Memorial Day Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy w/ Showers & Storms | High: 81 | WSW 4-9

Tonight: Cloudy w/ Showers & Storms | Low: 68 | S 0-5

Sunday: Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers & Storms | High: 80 | SSW 3-8

In Depth:

It's the unofficial start to summer and much needed chances for rain could put a damper in your outdoor plans. All weekend we will see scattered shower & thunderstorm chances. While it won't rain for everyone all day and night, every does have a chance at some point to see a shower or storm over the holiday weekend.

WTVF

Rain chances extend beyond the holiday weekend as we head through next week.