May 24, 2026: Humid as beneficial rainfall continues

Soggy Pattern Continues

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy w/ Showers & Storms | High: 80 | SSW 3-8

Tonight: Cloudy w/ Showers & Storms | Low: 67 | VRB 0-5

Memorial Day: Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers & Storms | High: 80 | ESE 2-7

In Depth:

Rain and a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast as we continue making our way through Memorial Day Weekend. If you plan to head to the area waterways you'll need to keep an eye to the sky for lightning. A reminder - Storm 5 WeatherCall is one way you can track lightning as it will text you when lightning is within 10 miles of your location, AND text you when it's been 30 minutes since the last lightning strike.

WTVF

While near seasonal temperatures are forecasted for Memorial Day, it will be humid with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

WTVF

From now through next Saturday night we expect to pick up several inches of beneficial rainfall!