May 26, 2025: Mo. cloudy, scattered showers & storms this afternoon & tonight

Cloudy Start then Scattered Showers & Storms This Afternoon

Forecast:
Memorial Day: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Ch., Higher
Chances South, Lower North |High: 76| NE 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms |Low: 66| E 5-10
Tomorrow: Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms |High: 78| S 5-10

In Depth:
Our Memorial Day will start dry with a mostly cloudy sky. During the
afternoon, scattered showers and a few storms will arrive. That chance
for rain is higher to the south of Nashville and lower for Northern
Middle Tennessee and South Central Kentucky. As a few storms develop,
a couple of storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds as the main threat.

For any traveling today, here's the regional forecast.

