May 27, 2025: Rain Chances Continue

Scattered Showers Continue to Populate the Power of 5 Radars

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms | High: 75 | WNW 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Patchy Fog | Low: 61 | ESE 3-8

In Depth:

Today won't be a washout, but unsettled conditions will persist across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

Wednesday appears to be the driest day of the week, while Thursday looks to be the wettest.

Fortunately, despite the frequent rain chances, the risk of severe weather remains low to no. However, please be mindful of poor drainage areas, especially during heavy downpours, as localized flooding cannot be ruled out.