May 27, 2026: More rain & thunderstorm chances into the weekend

Warm & Humid, Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Continue

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy then a Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms |High: 84| SW 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Fog Developing, 30% Shower & Storm Chance |Low: 67| SW-5 then Light & Variable

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then a Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scattered Showers &

Thunderstorms |High: 86| N-5

In Depth:

While the rain may not be as widespread today, we'll see another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We'll see some hits of sunshine to help us warm into the mid to low 80s this afternoon.