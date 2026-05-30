May 30, 2026: Unsettled pattern and humid conditions continue

Scattered Showers & T-Storms Continue

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers & Thunderstorms | High: 83 | ENE 2-7

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers & T-Storms, Areas of Fog | Low: 65 | ENE 2-7

In-Depth:

Our unsettled pattern continues for your Saturday with chances for showers and a few thunderstorms, and humid conditions. If you have plans to be outdoors make sure you have a back-up plan should a storm pop-up in your area.

WTVF

WTVF

While shower and thunderstorm chances will turn isolated this evening, it's still a good idea to have a poncho if you plan to head to the Nashville Superspeedway for the race.