May 31, 2026: Unsettled pattern continues for the final day of May

Scattered Showers & T-Storms Continue

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers & Thunderstorms | High: 85 | ENE 2-7

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers & T-Storms, Areas of Fog | Low: 68 | ESE 2-7

In-Depth:

Rinse-&-Repeat...that's the theme for this forecast as more chances for showers & thunderstorms along with humid conditions are forecasted for your Sunday. That's not good news with all the outdoor events going on today.

This afternoon through the evening we will have scattered showers and storms around the area so make sure you have a quick back-up plan if storms pop-up in your area.

WTVF

WTVF

If you are heading to the Nashville Superspeedway for the Cracker Barrel 400 it's a good idea to take a poncho as you could have scattered showers and storms around for tailgating, and the start of the race.