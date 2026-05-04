May 4, 2026: Warm & breezy today, rain and a few storms tomorrow & Wednesday

Dry & Breezy Today, Rain and Storm Chances Move in Tues. into Wednesday
Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 81| SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 58 | S 10-15
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Chance, Higher Chances
Tues. Night |High: 79| S 10-15, Gusts; 25 mph
In depth:
Today will be dry but breezy with gusts from 20 to 25 mph. Our rain chances will increase tomorrow into Wednesday. Here's a look at the climate data for today.
The entire area is in drought status. So, the upcoming rain this week will
be welcomed by many of us. Here's a look at rainfall estimated from one of our computer models.