May 5, 2026: Active Weather Pattern Eases Into the Weekend

Stormy Start to the Week, Sunshine by Friday

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, 40% Shower & Storm Chance |High: 77| S 10-15, Gusts 25 mph

Tonight: Showers & Storms |Low: 58 | S 10-15, Gusts 25 mph

In depth:

We are in desperate need of liquid sunshine and starting today we will have multiple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Today, locations in the northwest have a low risk for severe storms... The SPC has issued a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5). The main concerns are damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

These showers and storms will continue overnight through Wednesday morning, with another round arriving Wednesday afternoon.

The severe threat locations then shift southward Wednesday, with the SPC giving a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for locations along I-40 and southward. The main threats remain damaging wind gusts and localized flooding... However, a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

Friday looks to be the driest day, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s. This weekend is busy with graduations, the Iroquois Steeplechase, and Mother’s Day, just to name a few events. Rain chances look to be limited, with highs near seasonal levels in the upper 70s.