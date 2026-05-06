May 6, 2026: Tracking Storms Today, Clearing Ahead

Storms Today, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

Forecast:

Wednesday: Showers & Storms | High: 65 | NNW 5-15 Gusts 25 mph

Tonight: Iso. Shower, Clouds Move Out | Low: 48 | N 10-15

In depth:

Scattered showers and storms will continue through Wednesday afternoon as the cold front slowly moves its way out.

Our severe threat remains low, but not zero. The main concerns continue to be damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. We also cannot rule out an isolated spin-up tornado... however, the tornado threat is very low.

Tomorrow, clouds will move out, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday morning starts out chilly, with highs rebounding into the mid to upper 70s.