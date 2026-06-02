May ends with below-average rainfall in the Mid-South despite soggy final week

Despite a soggy final week, Nashville ended May with below-average rainfall for the month.

After heavy rain to close out May, it may be hard to remember that much of the month was dry across the Mid-South. The area picked up just over 4 inches of rainfall for the month — almost 1 inch below the monthly normal.

While average high and low temperatures ran above normal, no record highs were broken. The Mid-South did reach 90 degrees for the first time in 2026 during May, hitting that mark on 5 days throughout the month.

