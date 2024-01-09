Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Messy Day Ahead (01.09.24)

Messy Day Ahead: Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Posted at 5:24 AM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 07:40:24-05

Wet & Windy

Wind Advisory: Through Midnight Tue

Forecast:
Today: Wet & Windy, Iso. Storm |High: 56| SE 15-20, Gusts: 35
Tonight: Wind decreases |Low: 33| Light

In Depth:

The wind and rain will continue on and off throughout the day. Gusts 25-45 mph. Please be mindful of blowing debris.

download.png

We will have a similar system move in Friday. Wind and rain will be the key factors. However, if the cold air catches up to the moisure we could have some wintry mix.

download-1.png

Regardless, arctic air move in for the weekend.

download-2.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018