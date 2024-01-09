Messy Day Ahead (01.09.24)

Wet & Windy

Wind Advisory: Through Midnight Tue

Forecast:

Today: Wet & Windy, Iso. Storm |High: 56| SE 15-20, Gusts: 35

Tonight: Wind decreases |Low: 33| Light

In Depth:

The wind and rain will continue on and off throughout the day. Gusts 25-45 mph. Please be mindful of blowing debris.

WTVF

We will have a similar system move in Friday. Wind and rain will be the key factors. However, if the cold air catches up to the moisure we could have some wintry mix.

WTVF

Regardless, arctic air move in for the weekend.