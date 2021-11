Chilly Morning, Mild Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 73| SW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 44| S-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 74| S 5-10

Details:

More mild afternoons are on the way for today and tomorrow. A cold front is on the way.

Unfortunately, it will bring a line of rain and a few thunderstorm to the Mid-South on Veterans Day.

Behind this system, temperatures will drop to highs in the 50s this weekend.