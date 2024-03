Warm & Breezy Easter

Forecast:

Easter: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy | High: 81 | SSW 5-15, Gust 25mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | Low: 81 | SSW 5-15

Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy w/ a 20% Chc. for a Storm | High: 81 | SSW 5-15, Gust 25mph

In-Depth:

Easter Sunday will be warm and breezy with highs near 80. Winds will gust at times between 20-30mph. The downside to the dry weather is that the pollen remains extremely high for today.