Splash Alert - Today through Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Area Rain, Some Thunder | High: 64 | S 5-15

Tonight: Scattered showers | Low: 58 | S 5-15

In-Depth:

Splash Alert! Scattered shower and storms will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

WTVF

Our severe threat is low... but slightly higher tomorrow. Main concerns for Wednesday look to be damaging wind gusts.

WTVF

This weekend looks to be warm and windy.