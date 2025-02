Near Record Warmth Today

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 73| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Increasing Clouds |Low: 51| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Isolated Shower Possible |

High: 65| N to E-5

In Depth:

More spring-like weather is on the way for the Mid-South

this week. We'll see mostly sunny skies, but it'll be breezy

at times.

A few days this week, we'll flirt with record highs. By mid-week, a few

showers and thunderstorms will be possible.