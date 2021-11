Breezy Today, Showers Arrive Late Tonight then Colder

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, Mild & Breezy |High: 76| S 10-20 Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Rain Arrives Late |Low: 46| S 10-15

Tomorrow: Morning Showers, Colder |High: 52| NW 5-15

Details:

Look for highs in the mid 70s today. Our normal high is 61 for today. Late tonight, a cold front arrives with showers. We'll see showers for the start of Thursday; then, the showers push east. It'll be colder with highs in the low 50s.