Mild Christmas Eve, but windy and wet Christmas Day

Mild Christmas Eve, Wet & windy Christmas Day

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy Christmas Eve with Mild Temps | High 68 | SE 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy & Becoming Breezy as Rain Returns | Low: 54 | SE 10-20

Christmas Day: Cloudy, Rainy, & Windy | High: 63 | S 10-20

In Depth:

Mild temperatures are the story for Christmas Eve as highs climb into the upper 60s! Rain chances should hold off until tonight.

Once rain moves in overnight it will last through Christmas Day. It will also be windy beginning tonight through Christmas Day.