Mild day with scattered showers, then snow shower possible tonight (2.16.24)

Highs in the 60s Today with Scat. Showers, Snow Showers Possible Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Increasing Shower Chances, T-Storm Possible |

High: 63, Temps Drop Mid to Late Afternoon |E 5-10 then 10-15, G: 25

Tonight: Scattered Showers, Isolated T-Storm, then Showers to Snow

Showers, Little to No Accumulation Expected |Low: 29|N 10-15, G: 25

Tomorrow: Cold, Mo. Cloudy then Clearing |High: 38| NW 5-10

In Depth:

Friday started dry with a mostly cloudy sky. As a cold front approaches

us, we'll see scattered showers develop with an isolated storm or

two possible. Mid to late afternoon, temperatures will drop from

west to east across the region. Tonight, as more cold air arrives,

some snow showers are possible. For most locations, little to

no accumulation is expected. Some spots could see some grassy

accumulation. Here's a look at rain and snow fall projections.

By sunrise Saturday, the snow is out of here with the exception of a few

flurries in our eastern counties. The weekend starts cold, but we'll see

clearing skies tomorrow. After a very cold Sunday morning, highs will

push around 50 degrees for the afternoon.