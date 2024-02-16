Mild day with scattered showers, then snow shower possible tonight (2.16.24)

Highs in the 60s Today with Scat. Showers, Snow Showers Possible Tonight
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Increasing Shower Chances, T-Storm Possible |
High: 63, Temps Drop Mid to Late Afternoon |E 5-10 then 10-15, G: 25
Tonight: Scattered Showers, Isolated T-Storm, then Showers to Snow
Showers, Little to No Accumulation Expected |Low: 29|N 10-15, G: 25
Tomorrow: Cold, Mo. Cloudy then Clearing |High: 38| NW 5-10
In Depth:
Friday started dry with a mostly cloudy sky. As a cold front approaches
us, we'll see scattered showers develop with an isolated storm or
two possible. Mid to late afternoon, temperatures will drop from
west to east across the region. Tonight, as more cold air arrives,
some snow showers are possible. For most locations, little to
no accumulation is expected. Some spots could see some grassy
accumulation. Here's a look at rain and snow fall projections.
By sunrise Saturday, the snow is out of here with the exception of a few
flurries in our eastern counties. The weekend starts cold, but we'll see
clearing skies tomorrow. After a very cold Sunday morning, highs will
push around 50 degrees for the afternoon.