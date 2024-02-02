Mild & dry for the start of the weekend, shower chance Sunday (2.2.24)

Mild & Dry Today & Saturday, Shower Chance Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Partly to Mo. Cloudy Start then Becoming Mo. Sunny|High: 66|

W to N-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 40| NE-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 63| E 5-10

In Depth:

Look for great weather on this Groundhog Day. No matter whether the

little rodents see their shadow or not, we'll see great weather today

and tomorrow. A system will push near us to bring a shower chance

Sunday, mainly in our southern and western counties.

Here's a look at the Weekend Planner and forecast.

The big question with the showers Sunday is how far north they'll make

it across the mid-state. For now, we'll keep showers in the forecast for

Nashville Sunday, but several models show most of the activity

staying south of the Music City. Here's a look at rainfall estimates

from one of those models.