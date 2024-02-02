Watch Now
Mild & dry for the start of the weekend, shower chance Sunday (2.2.24)

Posted at 5:54 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 07:26:40-05

Forecast:
Today: Partly to Mo. Cloudy Start then Becoming Mo. Sunny|High: 66|
W to N-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 40| NE-5
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 63| E 5-10

In Depth:
Look for great weather on this Groundhog Day. No matter whether the
little rodents see their shadow or not, we'll see great weather today
and tomorrow. A system will push near us to bring a shower chance
Sunday, mainly in our southern and western counties.
Here's a look at the Weekend Planner and forecast.

The big question with the showers Sunday is how far north they'll make
it across the mid-state. For now, we'll keep showers in the forecast for
Nashville Sunday, but several models show most of the activity
staying south of the Music City. Here's a look at rainfall estimates
from one of those models.

