Mild & dry Wednesday, rain on the way for Thursday & Friday (1.28.25)

Mostly Clear Tonight, Mild tomorrow with Rain Arriving Thursday

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 37| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 60| W 5-10

Thursday: Cloudy, Area Showers |High: 59 |SE 5-10

In Depth:

One more nice weather day is on the day before rain arrives Thursday. The

rain is needed. Nashville is just over 1 1/2 inches below normal for rainfall

in January. The eastern portion of the mid-state remains in a drought status.

Our best chances for rain will be Thursday and Friday when 1 to 2 inches

of rain will be possible.

Temperatures will moderate over the next several days with highs around

60 again Wednesday. Even with cloudy skies and rain, highs will reach

the 50s and 60s for the end of the week.