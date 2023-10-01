Mild start to October (10-1-23)

Mild Start to October

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild Start to October | High: 87 | E 1-6

Tonight: Clear, Patchy Fog Likely | Low: 61 | CALM

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warm | High: 88 | ENE 1-6

In-Depth:

The calendar may have flipped to October, but Mother Nature missed the memo as highs will be more summer-like in the upper 80s across the Mid-South. Dry weather is also forecasted for your Sunday.

WTVF

If you a planning to head to "Taste of Bellevue," Sunday afternoon at One Bellevue the weather looks warm and dry.