Mild start to October (10-1-23)

Henry's morning forecast: Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Posted at 5:38 AM, Oct 01, 2023
Mild Start to October

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild Start to October | High: 87 | E 1-6
Tonight: Clear, Patchy Fog Likely | Low: 61 | CALM
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Warm | High: 88 | ENE 1-6

In-Depth:
The calendar may have flipped to October, but Mother Nature missed the memo as highs will be more summer-like in the upper 80s across the Mid-South. Dry weather is also forecasted for your Sunday.

If you a planning to head to "Taste of Bellevue," Sunday afternoon at One Bellevue the weather looks warm and dry.

