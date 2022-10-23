Mild Temperatures Continue Sunday (10.23.22)

Mild Temps Sunday
Forecast:
Today: Partly Cloudy | High: 80 | S 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 53 | S 5-10
Monday: Partly Cloudy | High: 81 | S 5-10
In Depth:
Mild temperatures continue for your Sunday as highs climb into the upper 70s, to around 80. Dry weather will also continue for any outdoor plans you have.
A quick moving disturbance will bring changes beginning Tuesday. First, a fast moving line of thunderstorms will move through Tuesday afternoon. Damaging wind cannot be ruled out. Much of Middle Tennessee is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.
Behind the front temperatures will drop into the 60s for highs, and 40s for lows.