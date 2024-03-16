Mild today, but a cool second half to the weekend (3-16-24)

Nice Saturday, Cooler Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Morning Fog Making Way to a Mostly Sunny Afternoon | High: 68 | W 3-8

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog Poss. | Low: 49 WNW 2-7

St. Patrick's Day: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler | High: 59 | NW 5-10

In-Depth:

After patchy, dense fog Saturday morning the afternoon is looking great! Highs Saturday afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 60s. If you have plans to head to the SEC Tournament the weather looks great!

If you plan to make it a sports-filled day and head to the Nashville SC match this evening then make sure you have a jacket.

The next five days will be a bit of a roller coaster with temperatures falling well below normal to start the week. The first day of Spring is Tuesday and we will likely have a Freeze across the area Tuesday morning.