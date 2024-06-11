Mild Weather Returns For One More Day (06.11.24)

More Sunshine!

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 81 | N-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Pleasant |Low: 56| N 5-10

In Depth:

Another mild and sunny day is headed our way. Enjoy the mild weather while you can, a big-time warm-up is on the way for Father's Day. Temperatures are typically in the upper 80s by mid-June. We will sail past upper 80s and go full steam into the upper 90s by the weekend.

Heat Index values are expected to flirt with 100 both Saturday and Sunday.

WTVF

Friendly reminder, the heat index is a combination of the temperature with the moisture in the air to help better communicate how the heat & humidity will stress the body. Also, heat has a cumulative effect on the body so be proactive with cooling plans as we head into this hot stretch.