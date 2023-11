Sunny Weekend

Forecast:

Saturday: Mostly Sunny | High: 71 | S 5-10

Tonight: "FALL BACK," Daylight Saving Time Ends | Low: 46 | W 0-5

Sunday: Sunny & Mild | High: 72 | N 0-5

In Depth:

Mild temperatures are forecasted all weekend with highs in the lower 70s across much of the Mid-South. Average highs this time of year are in the mid 60s.

WTVF

IMPORTANT REMINDER - Daylight Saving Time ends tonight so when you head to bed you'll want to set your clocks back one hour.