Mild with showers tonight, much colder by Sunday (1.17.25)

Mild Today Before Rain Arrives Tonight, Dangerously Cold by Sunday Night

Forecast:

Today: Sunny then Increasing Clouds |High: 57| S 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers |Low: 44| S 5-10, Gusts; 20 mph

Tomorrow: Cloudy, 50% Shower Ch., May Mix With Snow at Night|

High: 49, Falling in the Afternoon |SW 5-10 to N 10-15

In Depth:

Highs will make it to the mid to upper 50s today just above the normal

highs of 49 degrees today. Rain arrives tonight. Much colder air

is on the way for the weekend. Temperatures will drop during the

day Saturday with a chance of scattered snow showers Saturday

night into Sunday morning. No major impacts are expected from the

snow, but it will be dangerously cold

The coldest air of the season is set to arrive Sunday into early next week.

When temperatures drop below 32 ° Saturday night, we could see

at least 85 hours of sub-freezing temps. Remember the 4 Ps: Pipes,

People, Pets and Plants!