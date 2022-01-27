Milder afternoon, scat. light snow/flurries tonight(1-27-22)

Milder Afternoon, Scattered Light Snow Showers Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Clouds Increase |High: 48| S to W-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Flurries/Lt. Snow|Low: 29|NW-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Cold, Flurries |High: 36| NW 5-15

Details:

Temperatures will warm to the 40s today. A cold front will move across the area tonight, and that will bring

more Arctic air. This will bring scattered light snow showers and flurries. This doesn't look like a big deal for us, but

coming overnight, it could lead to a few slick spots in the morning. By Sunday, milder air returns.