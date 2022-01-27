Watch
Weather

Actions

Milder afternoon, scat. light snow/flurries tonight(1-27-22)

items.[0].videoTitle
Lelan and Nikki-Dee's morning forecast: Thursday, January 27, 2022
Posted at 7:18 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 08:46:50-05

Milder Afternoon, Scattered Light Snow Showers Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Clouds Increase |High: 48| S to W-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Flurries/Lt. Snow|Low: 29|NW-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Cold, Flurries |High: 36| NW 5-15

Details:
Temperatures will warm to the 40s today. A cold front will move across the area tonight, and that will bring
more Arctic air. This will bring scattered light snow showers and flurries. This doesn't look like a big deal for us, but
coming overnight, it could lead to a few slick spots in the morning. By Sunday, milder air returns.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018