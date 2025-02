Milder start for the week, next rain chance arrives Wednesday night (2.24.25)

Warming Trend Through Wednesday Forecast:

Today: Sunny then Partly Cloudy Afternoon |High: 60 | S-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 39 | W-5

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 64| W-5

