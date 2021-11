Milder for a Few Days

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Few Sprinkles Possible |High: 70| S 5-10

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy |Low: 52| S 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, Breezy|High: 73|S 10-20

Details:

It's a roller coaster ride this week for temperatures. Today and tomorrow, highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. A cold front will bring rain Thursday and another shot of colder air for Friday.