Breezy and Dry Conditions (03.25.25)

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy | High: 72 | WNW 5-15, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 47 | Light

In Depth:

Today will begin with dry conditions, but expect a steady breeze throughout the day. Winds are expected to gust between 20-25 mph, with temperatures remaining mild, reaching highs in the low 70s.

Thursday and Friday will bring a much calmer and more pleasant stretch of weather, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the workweek, with highs reaching the upper 70s.

As we head into the weekend, rain chances will return, with the best opportunity for precipitation likely on Sunday.

There is a possibility of strong to severe weather. While it’s too early to pinpoint the exact timing and severity, it’s wise to stay alert and monitor weather updates throughout the weekend. If severe storms develop, be sure to have a safety plan in place and take any necessary precautions.