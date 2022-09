Sunny & Pleasant

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 84| W to NW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Patchy Fog Late|Low: N-5 then Lt/Var

Tomorrow: Patchy AM Fog, Sunny|High: 84| NE 5-10

In Depth:

Humidity is down and the sunshine is up. Enjoy the cooler conditions while they last.

WTVF

Over the next seven days, dry conditions will stick around.

WTVF

However, temperatures will head up by the weekend.