More Cold Air; Our Next Rain Chances Arrives Friday Evening

Forecast;

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |Low: 19| NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny |High: 38| NE-5 then Lt & Var

Thursday: Mo. Sunny, Breezy |High: 47| W 10-15, Gusts; 25 mph

In Depth:

It reached 50 degrees in Nashville Tuesday; that was our warmest day

since reaching 56° on January 6th. More cold air arrives tonight

thanks to a cold front. Many areas will fall to the teens overnight.