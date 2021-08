Hot & Humid; Heat Advisory for Part of Western Kentucky

Forecast:

Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 96| SW-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 74 | E-5 then Light

Tomorrow: Becoming Pt. Cloudy, Iso. Storm|High: 95| E-5

Details:

Look for hot weather the next couple of days. A stray shower or storm will be possible tomorrow; then, a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop Thursday.